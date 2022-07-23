Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHLGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Scholastic Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

