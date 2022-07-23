Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

About Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.