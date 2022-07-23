Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Scholastic Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.71.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
