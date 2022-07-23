Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.80

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.80 ($2.36) and traded as high as GBX 200.42 ($2.40). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 37,768 shares.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

