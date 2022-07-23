Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Holdings Cut by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

SCHK opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

