Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,950 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.