Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 230,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.82 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

