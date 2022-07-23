Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.61.

NYSE STNG opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

