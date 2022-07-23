Scotiabank Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of MFI opened at C$26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.31. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$24.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 2.2025047 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. Also, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.32 per share, with a total value of C$81,479.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,479.76.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

