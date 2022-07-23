SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.04

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.04 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 153.30 ($1.83). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,154,890 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.77. The company has a market cap of £159.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

About SDI Group

(Get Rating)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.