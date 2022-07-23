Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

