Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

