Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

