Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,690 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.47 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

