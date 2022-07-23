Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 652,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

