Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.