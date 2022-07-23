Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,867 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Markel worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,179.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,318.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.39.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.