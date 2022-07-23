Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

