Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $21.50 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,350 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.73.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

