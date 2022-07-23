Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $49.33 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NetApp worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after buying an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,709,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,742,219. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global cut NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Shares of NTAP opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

