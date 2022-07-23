Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.23% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 609.54 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,237. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

