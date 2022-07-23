Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $143.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

