Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 63,111 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at $77,272,462.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at $77,272,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

