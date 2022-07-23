Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $33,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after acquiring an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

