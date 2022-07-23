Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 72,583 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,583 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Organon & Co. worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,971,000 after acquiring an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after buying an additional 177,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OGN opened at $31.96 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

