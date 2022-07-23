Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 2,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

