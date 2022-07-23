Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 7%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 2,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.33.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
