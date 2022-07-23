SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.64. 101,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 204,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

