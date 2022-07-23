Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.20

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.17, with a volume of 9564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $841,230.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $2,607,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

