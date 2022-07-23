ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $656.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $624.81.

NYSE NOW opened at $446.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

