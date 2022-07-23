Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.31 Billion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $6.31 billion and approximately $376.57 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032408 BTC.
Shiba Inu Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
