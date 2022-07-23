Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Holdings Decreased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,294,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,793,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $14,494,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,798,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 369,948 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.76 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

