Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,294,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

