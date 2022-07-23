Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,798,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $113,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

