Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 280 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.82 million and a PE ratio of 682.93. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 246 ($2.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 314.84.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

