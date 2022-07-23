Shyft Network (SHFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,249.00

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $52,249.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,301.24 or 0.99994175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Shyft Network is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,060,023 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

