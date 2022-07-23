Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $76.87 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

