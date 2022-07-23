Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.7 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

