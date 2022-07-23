SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SKYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $12.80 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $68,315 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 283,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,968,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

