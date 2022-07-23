SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $20,190.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,084.82 or 0.99975779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.