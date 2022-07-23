Smartshare Achieves Market Cap of $102,081.84 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $102,081.84 and $66.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00060963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.