Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

