Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

