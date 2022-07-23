Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.