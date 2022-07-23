Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 645,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

