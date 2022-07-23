Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.30 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 645,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.