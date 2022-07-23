Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SON opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

