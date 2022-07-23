Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,398. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.