SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

