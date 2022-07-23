SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,183,000 after purchasing an additional 623,624 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after purchasing an additional 93,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

