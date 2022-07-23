SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.