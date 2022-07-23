SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.