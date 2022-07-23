SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

